Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTY At 1128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated rain is becoming lighter and moving to the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Robbins.