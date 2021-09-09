The BMW Tupac Shakur Was Shot In 25 Years Ago Is Up For Sale For Nearly $2M

It has been 25 years since the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed and now the car that he was riding in that fateful night is up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL is the same one Pac was riding in the night he was shot in Las Vegas along with Suge Knight who was driving the vehicle on Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac was struck in the chest, arm, and thigh by four .40 caliber rounds from a Glock. The Dear Mama rapper was rushed to the hospital but he died six days later from the gunshot wounds. He was 25 years old.