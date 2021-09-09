CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The BMW Tupac Shakur Was Shot In 25 Years Ago Is Up For Sale For Nearly $2M

By Ashantai Hathaway
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been 25 years since the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed and now the car that he was riding in that fateful night is up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL is the same one Pac was riding in the night he was shot in Las Vegas along with Suge Knight who was driving the vehicle on Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac was struck in the chest, arm, and thigh by four .40 caliber rounds from a Glock. The Dear Mama rapper was rushed to the hospital but he died six days later from the gunshot wounds. He was 25 years old.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Biggie
Person
Suge
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy