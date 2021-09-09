Gibson partners with School of Rock for unique, limited-edition black-and-gold Les Paul Special

School of Rock – a Philadelphia-born, now-international school for music education – has partnered with Gibson for a limited-edition Les Paul Special electric guitar. Available exclusively to School of Rock students, the guitar – of which only 100 have been made – boasts a solid mahogany body and neck with a glossy black nitrocellulose finish and gold hardware – both unique features on a Les Paul Special – as well as a cream-bound rosewood fingerboard and wraparound stoptail bridge chosen for “the best intonation possible”.