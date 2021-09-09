Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock
A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold over a $100 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 2% on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 119,487 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 7,229 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 15,992 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $107.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up about 50% in the past year.
ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:
Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,312,030
ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,684
ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 4,542
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 202,400
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 484,900
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 9,855
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,951
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 144,643
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 193,937
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 97
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 113,568
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,250
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,100
ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,487
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 7,229
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 66,507
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,225
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 127,719
ARKW TSLA TESLA 15,992
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 172,095
ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 13,098
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 5,845
ARKX BA BOEING 15,911
ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 11,267
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
