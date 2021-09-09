Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold over a $100 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 2% on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 119,487 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 7,229 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 15,992 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $107.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up about 50% in the past year.

ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares

ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,312,030

ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,684

ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 4,542

ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 202,400

ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 484,900

ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 9,855

ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,951

ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 144,643

ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 193,937

ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 97

ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 113,568

ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,250

ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,100

ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,487

ARKQ TSLA TESLA 7,229

ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 66,507

ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,225

ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 127,719

ARKW TSLA TESLA 15,992

ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 172,095

ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 13,098

ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 5,845

ARKX BA BOEING 15,911

ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 11,267

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.