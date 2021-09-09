CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady posted a hype video for the season-opener that is must-see

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not just the GOAT in the football world, but he’s one of the greatest creators of hype videos. Well, let’s correct that. His social media team is one of the greatest.

Either way, Brady and his crew put together an incredible pump-up video for the NFL’s season opener that was, in a way, a homage to the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2020. There were plenty of highlights from the team’s skill players, from Rob Gronkowski to Mike Evans to Scotty Miller.

Here’s a look at the social media post that should get you even more excited for the NFL season to start.

Pretty awesome, right?

