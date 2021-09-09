Matrix: Resurrections trailer is sheer perfection, both fresh and familiar

Those attending last month's CinemaCon in Las Vegas were treated to a sneak preview of the first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment in the hugely influential franchise that launched with the premiere of The Matrix in 1999. But the trailer was not released to the general public—until now. The Resurrections title is apt, since we do indeed seem to be going back to the beginning: an alternate version of that simulated reality, with some new faces and many similar shots and very much the same theme of discovering (or in this case, rediscovering) one's power. It's at once familiar and fresh... in other words, sheer perfection.