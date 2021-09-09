CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Matrix: Resurrections trailer is sheer perfection, both fresh and familiar

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose attending last month's CinemaCon in Las Vegas were treated to a sneak preview of the first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment in the hugely influential franchise that launched with the premiere of The Matrix in 1999. But the trailer was not released to the general public—until now. The Resurrections title is apt, since we do indeed seem to be going back to the beginning: an alternate version of that simulated reality, with some new faces and many similar shots and very much the same theme of discovering (or in this case, rediscovering) one's power. It's at once familiar and fresh... in other words, sheer perfection.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Logos#Cinemacon#Resurrections#Morpheus#Cyberpunk#The Matrix Revolutions#Reloaded#Warner Bros#Showtime#Trinity#Jefferson Airplane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy