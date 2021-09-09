‘Holey Moley’ Showrunner Charles Wachter Launches All3Media America-Backed Production Company

All3Media America

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Wachter, showrunner of ABC non-scripted series Holey Moley and The Celebrity Dating Game, is launching his own shingle.

Wachter is launching Hard North Media, backed by All3Media America.

The company will look to produce entertainment formats, competition series, game shows and live events for broadcast networks, streaming platforms, cable channels and digital in the U.S.

In addition to showrunning and exec producing four seasons of Eureka Productions’ Holey Moley and Sony Pictures Television’s The Celebrity Dating Game hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, Wachter’s credits include ABC’s Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, TBS’ King of the Nerds and MTV’s reboot of Fear Factor.

He has also sold new formats to buyers including ABC, NBC, Amazon, Netflix, A&E, and Youtube and his debut novel The Twin Paradox has been optioned for film and television by Dick Cook Studios.

Watch on Deadline

All3Media America, which includes labels and companies such as Best Production Company, Main Event Media, Bright Spot Content, Studio Lambert USA and Objective Media Group America, is behind shows such as ABC’s The Hustler, CBS’ Undercover Boss, Netflix’s The Circle, Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen and HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas.

“Charles is one of the most successful unscripted creators and showrunners in the business and joins us at a time when demand in this space has never been stronger,” said Jane Turton, All3Media CEO. “His fantastic credentials and relationships with leading networks and platforms perfectly complement our core unscripted business in the U.S., and we are thrilled to have him join the All3Media family.”

“I can’t think of anywhere better to launch a new venture like Hard North Media,” added Charles Wachter. “All3Media is a place that empowers creative talent and is home to some of the most successful unscripted series in the U.S. I’m excited to get started and have Hard North play a part in their continuing success story.”