Another winning Florida Lottery ticket sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seeing all the recent lottery winners in the Jacksonville area may leave some considering to pick up a ticket from their local grocery or convenience store.

Whether it’s a dream of being at millionaire status or an attempt to become a couple thousand dollars richer, players have taken their chances with the Florida Lottery, and have won!

Lately, Action News Jax has seen an influx in local FANTASY 5 winners.

The most recent drawing for the game occurred Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 01-05-07-20-30.

Two people, including a person in Jacksonville, won the top prize: $95,230.14. They purchased their ticket at the following stores:

Winn Dixie #174, 12777 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville

Publix #0877, 2121 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes - Quick Pick

During Sunday’s drawing, there were eight FANTASY 5 lottery winners, including a Jacksonville and Lake City winner. All won prizes equaling more than $21,000.

From Monday’s drawing, the Florida Lottery announced another local winner, who won more than $42,000 from a FANTASY 5 quick pick. It was purchased at El Cheapo on Timuquana Road.

Since those drawings, the following local people have claimed their winnings:

David Vallish, of Jacksonville - $21,528.41

Bobby Joe Jackson, of Jacksonville - $42,903.38

Mark David Bougher, of Lake City - $21,528.41

In August, the Florida Lottery said other Northeast Florida residents won from the FANTASY 5 game:

Gus Antivan Oneal, of Jacksonville - $80,721.36

Ginger Lynn Snowden, of Jacksonville - $194,509.81

Marcia Sharpe, of Lake City - $183,577.04

Winners have within 180 days of the draw date to claim their tickets. Interested in playing the game? The Florida Lottery said the FANTASY 5 game has lots of winners and tickets cost $1 per play.

Action News Jax has also reported when we were seeing many local scratch-off lottery winners.

On Tuesday, lottery officials announced the newest winner. That winner, identified as Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, used just $5 to buy a GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off from a Circle K located at 540251 U.S. Highway 1 and claimed the $1 million top prize. He purchased that ticket the same day he and his wife opened the doors to their new auto repair shop.

He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Brian Woodle from Callahan wins Florida Lottery scratch-off Brian Woodle from Callahan wins Florida Lottery scratch-off (Photo credit: Meredyth Hope Norrman)

Action News Jax previously did an investigation of how some people make a killing with scratch-off tickets.

