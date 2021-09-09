CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Kesling reflects on Johnny Majors ahead of Tennessee-Pittsburgh

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) in the Johnny Majors Classic Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the voice of Tennessee football Bob Kesling discussed the Johnny Majors Classic on the show “Football Two-A-Days.”

Kesling reflected on Majors’ career and his time with the former Tennessee and Pittsburgh head coach. Majors won the 1976 national championship at Pittsburgh and three Southeastern Conference titles with the Vols (1985, 1989, 1990).

The show with Kesling can be listened to here or below.

