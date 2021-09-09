UAlbany Honors ‘Hometown Heroes’ Saturday in Opener

The UAlbany Great Danes began their season by visiting a national powerhouse in No. 4 ranked North Dakota State University last Saturday. The Danes fell 28-6, but showed some awesome signs of potential for this season against a team that has won 8 of the last 10 FCS National Championships. The Great Danes played well. UAlbany led the first half with more total yards than the Bison. UAlbany Head Coach Gattuso joined The Drive with Charlie & Dan on Tuesday and pointed out a lot of positives for the Great Danes on both sides of the ball.