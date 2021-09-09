CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Birmingham pastors dress as handmaids in video condemning Texas abortion law

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are ordinary pastors, and then there are pastors like Stephanie Arnold. Last week, Arnold, the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Birmingham, created a TikTok video along with her colleague Katie Gilbert in protest of a new, unprecedented Texas law that effectively bans abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy. The two church leaders donned the iconic red clothing and large bonnets of handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

