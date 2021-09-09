CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

ZEUS: The supply chain problem’s silver climate lining

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymAgp_0br3Fg5k00 By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Tucked into a press release by shipping giant Maersk last month, about building eight new ships that can run on green methanol, was a surprising nugget about the global supply chain. The Danish company had made the investment in response to demands from its shipping clients, many of them tech companies.

The companies, including Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), had made their own commitments to clean up their supply chains, and were now leaning on their vendors. With global shipping responsible for about 3% of the world’s GHG emissions, the Maersk methanol move is expected to lead to . . . .

. . . . To read the rest of this column, as well as all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Free Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Climate Finance#Supply Chains#Callaway Climate Insights#Danish#Amzn#Msft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy