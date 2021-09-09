CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wanamingo, MN

Wanamingo Lions host information meeting for K-W School District's operating referendum election

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Wanamingo Lions Club hosts an informational meeting for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District operating referendum election at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Wanamingo Community Center. Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen will provide information on the operating referendum and answer questions from the audience. The Wanamingo Lions wish to facilitate public...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Kenyon, MN
City
Wanamingo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#K W School District#Wanamingo Lions Club#The Wanamingo Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy