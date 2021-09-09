Wanamingo Lions host information meeting for K-W School District's operating referendum election
Wanamingo Lions Club hosts an informational meeting for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District operating referendum election at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Wanamingo Community Center. Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen will provide information on the operating referendum and answer questions from the audience. The Wanamingo Lions wish to facilitate public...www.southernminn.com
