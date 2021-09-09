CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O’Neal Tells Damian Lillard to Leave the Portland Trail Blazers if He Wants to Win: ‘I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming up, but It’s Just the Way It Is These Days’

By Andrew Hanlon
 4 days ago
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been a part of the NBA rumor mill since his team exited last year’s playoffs early. The Blazers lost in six games to a weakened Denver Nuggets team despite Dame showing out as the best player in the series. Lillard has repeatedly shot down rumors that he wants out of Portland, but the gossip refuses to go away. Now former NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has weighed in on the subject, giving advice to Lillard and telling him that he needs to force his way out of Portland. “I don’t really like guys teaming up,” O’Neal said, “but it’s just the way it is these days.”

