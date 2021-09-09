Loan signing Harry Arter set for second Charlton debut at home to Cheltenham

Harry Arter is set for a second Charlton debut after joining on loan (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Loan signing Harry Arter could be in line for his second Charlton debut against Cheltenham.

The 31-year-old began his career with the Addicks but made only one appearance but after joining on deadline day from Nottingham Forest he is set for a longer spell wearing the shirt.

Former Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare could be set for his debut at home to Cheltenham after signing a one-year contract this week.

Addicks’ former goalkeeper Stephen Henderson joins the squad as he also signed a 12-month contract this week.

Cheltenham are still without their on-loan Stoke striker Christian Norton, who has been completing his rehabilitation from a groin problem with his parent club.

The 20-year-old is expected to join up on Monday after finishing his outdoor programme with the Potters.

Fellow striker Kyle Vassell’s workload continues to be managed as he missed pre-season and manager Michael Duff will make a late decision on his availability.

Defender Charlie Raglan, who has missed the last four matches with a knee injury, has had good news from his specialist but is still two weeks away from returning.