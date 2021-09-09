Landry offers up tips to residents dealing with Hurricane Ida damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana residents continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and Attorney General Jeff wants you not to fall victim to fraud. “Unfortunately, natural disasters can attract opportunists and scammers hoping to prey on people who are down on their luck,” said Attorney General Landry. “So my office and I are working to help protect Hurricane Ida victims from contractor fraud, fake officials, and other criminal activity.”