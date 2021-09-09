Jeanne Guyett Wisner, 91, formerly of Vergennes

SHELBURNE — Jeanne Guyett Wisner was born in Rensselaer, N.Y., on March 29, 1930, to T. Cassius and Beatrice P. Guyett. They moved to Ferrisburgh, Vt., and opened The Bee Hive on Route 7 when she was a little girl. She was an accomplished pianist and singer in high school, declined a chance to study at Julliard, attended the University of Vermont and left to marry Jackson W. Wisner, Jr. in 1949. They had four children: Jay, Deborah, Katherine and Peter.