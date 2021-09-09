Anthony Green Of Well Heeled: “Self-Belief”

Self-Belief — there are times where you will doubt yourself and have a lack of understanding, but it’s about accepting that. You must have the self-belief that you are going to get better and more experienced at what you do. That you can achieve things you want to achieve. Self-belief is sometimes difficult to ascertain when you’re under stress, not just in the work environment but at home too, but that’s why taking time out to reflect on who you are, taking in that fresh air, is so important. It’s okay for self-belief to be great one day and reduced the next, just have the self-belief that you, others and situations can change and will change.