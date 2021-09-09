How the Texas abortion law may actually be enforced

(TEXAS) — Texas’ new abortion ban is notable for several reasons — chief among them how it is enforced. The statute, which is the most restrictive abortion law in the country, bars physicians from providing abortions once they detect a so-called fetal heartbeat — technically the flutter of electrical activity within the cells in an embryo. That can be seen on an ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — before many women even know they’re pregnant. There is an exception under the Texas law for abortions in cases of medical emergencies.