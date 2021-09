With studios pulling and delaying their movies every few weeks as things in the world bounce back and forth between "OK to go see a movie in the theater" and "not OK to go see a movie in the theater," The Matrix 4 is one of the last blockbuster holdouts of the year, sticking with (for now) its release date of December 22, 2021. Officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett-Smith reprising their roles from the original trilogy, as well as newcomers to the series Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO