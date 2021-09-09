CLOV Stock: Why It Is Trading Higher Today

The stock price of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) increased by more than 6% this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) increased by more than 6% this morning. This is a continuation in momentum as the company stock price is up more than 18% over the past 5 trading days. There is not any company-specific reports driving the stock price up so there are external factors at play.