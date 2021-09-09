Texans QB Tyrod Taylor says WR Brandin Cooks' leadership is evident

The Houston Texans may still have some question marks across their roster, but there is no void of leadership.

According to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, one of the leaders on the team over the course of the offseason and training camp has been receiver Brandin Cooks.

“He’s a great guy to talk to, on the field, off the field,” Taylor said. “But just from a leadership standpoint, I would say that he has taken all the younger guys under his wing.”

One of the younger players that Cooks has taken under his win has been third-rounder Nico Collins from Michigan.

What gives Cooks the gravitas to be a leader for the Texans is his success over his past seven seasons in the NFL. Cooks has played in two Super Bowls and has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons. The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick has also been around elite quarterbacks in Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Jared Goff, and Deshaun Watson.

“He’s played at a high level in this league for a long time,” said Taylor. “He shares that knowledge with those guys and brings them along. Anything he can do to help them progress their game, he’s all for.”

Cooks will get a chance to display his leadership Sunday when the Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.