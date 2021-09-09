Trump picks preferred Cheney challenger in key revenge race: Harriet Hageman

F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman in a crowded field of challengers to Rep. Liz Cheney, his most prominent Republican critic in Congress.

“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

Hageman, senior litigation counsel for the nonprofit conservative-libertarian law firm New Civil Liberties Alliance , launched her campaign on Thursday. She worked as a campaign adviser to Cheney for her short-lived 2014 Wyoming Senate bid and her 2016 House campaign.

“Liz Cheney betrayed us because of her personal war with President Trump,” Hageman said in a statement on Thursday.

HARRIET HAGEMAN, FORMER ADVISER TO CHENEY, LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN AGAINST HER

Trump has made a string of revenge endorsements of challengers to Republicans whom he dislikes or who voted in favor of impeaching him earlier this year. But the Cheney reelection bid could be the biggest test of his endorsement power and one of the most personal races.

Cheney was the highest-ranking House Republican to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for “incitement of insurrection” earlier this year, and the move prompted the House Republican Conference to remove her as chairwoman. Cheney has remained vocal in her criticism of Trump and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed her to a House select committee to investigate the riot. Some Republicans think Cheney should be removed from the Republican Conference.

“Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney,” Trump said. “Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”

The former president had long urged “JUST ONE CANDIDATE” to run against Cheney, due to the risk of a crowded field splitting the anti-Cheney vote and handing her the nomination with less than 50% of the vote.

Wyoming’s overwhelming Republican voter base means that the winner of the Republican primary for the seat next August is almost certain to win the election, setting up a sort of shadow primary-within-a-primary months before candidate filings are due, with Trump’s endorsement being a key factor.

Earlier this summer, Trump reportedly met with other previously announced Cheney primary challengers, state Rep. Chuck Gray and attorney Darin Smith, as well as possible candidates, state Sen. Bo Biteman and former Trump administration official Catharine O’Neill.

One candidate who did not receive an invite to meet with Trump was state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, the first candidate to launch a primary bid against Cheney and the top grassroots fundraiser in the early stages of the race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some Republican operatives in Wyoming searching for an ideal challenger to Cheney had long been trying to persuade Hageman to enter the race. Her supporters believe that she can lead the anti-Cheney field as a popular activist, lauding her background in constitutional law.

“Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up),” Trump said.

Cheney responded to Trump's endorsement in a tweet on Thursday. "Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it."

"It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued,” Cheney said in a longer statement on Thursday.

Washington Examiner Videos