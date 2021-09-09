CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says he’s ‘excited that teams are counting us out’

By Harrison Faigen
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Vogel often carries himself like a Bizarro version of Chicken Little. Rather than crowing about the sky falling, the Lakers coach is often insistent that the open air above our heads is very stable, and that everything is going to be fine. Over two-plus years with the team, this has been Vogel’s de-facto disposition, regardless of what is going on around him. Whether Magic Johnson is blasting the organization on First Take the morning of his hiring, or if the team is one game away from a title, Vogel has the perpetually steady and upbeat air of a true believer.

