Pete Carroll on Seahawks new cornerback Bless Austin: 'Wow, he's a hitter'

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks added another cornerback to the roster this week, signing Bless Austin to the squad on Tuesday. Coach Pete Carroll already likes what he sees.

“Wow, he’s a hitter,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He has a really aggressive and physical style of play, and that’s what I loved about what I saw. He’s got good size to him, but his willingness to throw his body around and give you everything he’s got is what jumped off of the film to me.”

Austin was originally selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He started 16 of 18 games played, logging 88 tackles, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles over the last two seasons in New York.

“I don’t know what happened there, I don’t care, but the style that he brings is something that I was excited about bringing to the club, and we will see what happens,” Carroll continued. “It’s going to be hard for those guys who got here today to have an impact right away, but we are going to push it and see what happens.”

Seahawks practice squad tracker: Tanner Muse, DeShon Williams make 16

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

