Mcpherson, KS

Bulldog spikers outlasted by Pioneers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLATHE – McPherson College’s volleyball team engaged in a couple of long sets with MidAmerica Nazarene on Wednesday before eventually losing the match, 3-1. The Pioneers won the opening set 25-20 and then in the set that probably turned the match, the Bulldogs had several chances to win before MidAmerica pulled off a 31-29 victory. Mac then did win an overtime 28-26 verdict to keep the match going, but the Pioneers ruled the fourth set for a 25-16 victory.

#Bulldogs#Mcpherson College#Volleyball#Midamerica Nazarene#Texas Wesleyan

