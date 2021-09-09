Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Announcing 1st Pregnancy

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/MEGA

She’s growing! Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with a baby bump for the first time on Wednesday, September 8, the same day she confirmed the news she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

The Hunger Games actress, 31, can be seen wearing floral overalls that display her growing baby bump on her way to lunch with a friend in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, in photos obtained by DailyMail. According to the outlet, the Mother! star sat at an outdoor table at Fanelli Cafe and enjoyed fried chicken, a bowl of tomato soup, a grilled cheese sandwich and a plate of French fries.

Cravings, right?

Jennifer’s pregnancy is not unexpected. She and her art gallery director husband, 37, have always wanted to expand their family.

“They’ve already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be,” a source told In Touch after the pair’s engagement in early 2019. “Jen’s never been happier.”

The Silver Linings Playbook actress first met Cooke in the summer of 2018, were engaged the following February and married in October 2019 in a “fairytale” wedding at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Some famous friends were amongst the 150 guests, including Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner.

“After being treated to a lavish spread — including wood-roasted fish and leg of beef, smoked pork belly, salt cod beignets and homemade s’mores — Cooke, Jennifer and their loved ones took shots and partied until 5:30 in the morning,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “Jen was dancing with everyone … She looked tired by the end of it but so, so happy!”

While the couple rarely speaks publicly about their relationship, insiders say they love their life together.

“She has been enjoying some downtime and loves soaking in the city with her hubby,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “One of their favorite things to do together is to explore all the great restaurants in NYC. Jennifer loves living in New York because she feels like she just blends in and can be ‘normal.'”

Even the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation hasn’t seemed to have affected the couple. A third insider told Life & Style that the pair spent their quarantine binge-watching the Real Housewives and that “they’re closer than ever.”