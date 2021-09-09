Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Receive CMA Female Vocalist Nomination For First Time In 15 Years

Carrie Underwood has been a consistent mainstay in the mainstream country music world for over 15 years.

In fact, next to Dolly Parton, she’s arguably the most recognizable female country artist on the planet.

She’s already made quite the career for herself, racking up a staggering seven Grammy’s, twelve Billboard Music Awards, fifteen ACM Awards, nine CMA Awards, five CMT Artist of the Year Awards, and even twenty three CMT Music Awards.

I mean, she’s already a legend and she’s nowhere even close to done yet.

The nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards were released today, but this time, we won’t be seeing Carrie’s familiar face for a certain award this year…

For the first time in 15 years, the singer has not been nominated for CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

However, she did get nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which in my mind is a total head-scratcher. How the hell can you be nominated for Entertainer of the Year, essentially the biggest star in the business, but not get nominated for Female Vocalist, essentially the biggest female artist in the business.

It doesn’t make any sense…

And needless to say, Twitter had some problems with it.

However, if Carrie wins Entertainer of the Year, it would be the first time a woman has won the coveted award since Taylor Swift won in 2011.