New phone didn't come with a charger? Amazon's one-day Anker sale has got what you need

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
 4 days ago
It's never a bad time to stock up on some chargers, especially as more smartphone manufacturers move away from including them in the box. There are endless options for third-party charging brands, but if you're looking for the best of the best, it's Anker all the way. The company's having a massive one-day sale on Amazon, so if you've been patiently waiting for some discounts, now's the time to buy.

www.androidpolice.com

#Chargers#Power Strip#Usb C#Anker Powerwave
