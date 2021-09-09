Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Her Father Over Fenty Usage

Multi-hyphenate mogul, Rihanna —whose legal name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty—has turned both her middle and last names into full-fledged corporations and doesn’t play when it comes to her business.

However, back in January 2019, it was reported that Rihanna was suing her father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, for “egregiously and fraudulently [misrepresenting] to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf.”

It’s now being reported that the “Bi**h Better Have My Money” singer has opted to drop the lawsuit. They were set to appear in court on Sept. 22.

In the initial lawsuit, the 33-year-old’s legal team alleged that Fenty and Perkins “have used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world.” One of the “exclusive deals” included “booking” Rihanna for a select amount of shows for millions of dollars. It was also mentioned that Fenty and Perkins ignored several cease-and-desist requests.

Radar Online also reported that Fenty tried to trademark “Fenty” to open a chain of hotels, but that was shut down by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.