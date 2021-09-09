Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Roughly 1.4 Million Shares of UiPath
A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 1.4 million shares of UiPath Inc. ( NYSE: PATH ), as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 297,454 shares of the robotics firm, ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 786,506 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) bought 101,169 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) bought 197,838 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $78.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 50% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|39,898
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|175,969
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|165,619
|ARKF
|ETSY
|ETSY
|42,562
|ARKF
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|182,538
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|32,399
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPATH
|297,454
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|10,357
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|55,010
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|270,100
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|52,802
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|63,924
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|94,993
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|55,058
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|786,506
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|616,413
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|74,729
|ARKQ
|DE
|DEERE
|37,991
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|96,118
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|357,400
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|10,910
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|101,169
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|43,650
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|40,200
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|197,838
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|117,982
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO
|4,524
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|38,045
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|1,076
|ARKX
|6301JP
|KOMATSU
|83,200
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|243,264
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
