CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Predicting the division and award winners for the 2021 NFL season

By Sam Robinson
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills added pass-rushing enhancements and Emmanuel Sanders to a proven nucleus. Although left tackle Dion Dawkins' COVID-19 hospitalization concerns, there is little not to like here. Josh Allen's monster ceiling will keep Buffalo atop this division, and having Matt Milano back for a full season will help a defense that underperformed (12th in DVOA) in 2020. The Dolphins' offensive line shuffling undercuts their wide receiver additions, as do the hires of the third and fourth offensive coordinators of the Brian Flores era. Equipped with an improved O-line and weaponry supporting Zach Wilson, the Jets entertain amid another rebuild.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Texans#Bengals#American Football#Afc East#Dvoa#Browns#The Afc North#Steelers#Jaguars#Colts#Titan#Chiefs#Chargers#Raiders#Afc West#Nfc#Cowboys#Eagles#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy