Predicting the division and award winners for the 2021 NFL season

The Bills added pass-rushing enhancements and Emmanuel Sanders to a proven nucleus. Although left tackle Dion Dawkins' COVID-19 hospitalization concerns, there is little not to like here. Josh Allen's monster ceiling will keep Buffalo atop this division, and having Matt Milano back for a full season will help a defense that underperformed (12th in DVOA) in 2020. The Dolphins' offensive line shuffling undercuts their wide receiver additions, as do the hires of the third and fourth offensive coordinators of the Brian Flores era. Equipped with an improved O-line and weaponry supporting Zach Wilson, the Jets entertain amid another rebuild.