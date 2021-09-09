CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fire blankets can protect buildings from wildfires

wnctimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Frontiers Summary: Wrapping a building in a fire-protective blanket is a viable way of protecting it against wildfires, finds the first study to scientifically assess this method of defense. Rigorous testing reveals that existing blanket technology can protect structures from a short wildfire attack, but for successful deployment against severe fires and in areas of high housing density, technological advancement of blanket materials and deployment methods, as well as multi-structure protection strategies, are needed.

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Wildland Fire#Fire Blanket#Blankets#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy