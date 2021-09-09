CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Wine Capital Of France Might Soon Change. Here's Why

By Lucia Capretti
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to talk about wine without bringing up France. The country is consistently among the top contenders worldwide for the production, consumption, and export of wine, according to Business France. Additionally, IEEE Spectrum reports that France's per capita consumption hovers around 40 liters a year. Although the numbers have been far greater in the past, it's still clear that the French enjoy wine as an integral part of their lifestyle. Consequently, when the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) revealed its plan to relocate its headquarters, it quickly became a matter of public interest.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Decanter#Business France#French Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Ieee Spectrum#Oiv#The United Nations#Food Wine#The Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy