The Wine Capital Of France Might Soon Change. Here's Why

It's hard to talk about wine without bringing up France. The country is consistently among the top contenders worldwide for the production, consumption, and export of wine, according to Business France. Additionally, IEEE Spectrum reports that France's per capita consumption hovers around 40 liters a year. Although the numbers have been far greater in the past, it's still clear that the French enjoy wine as an integral part of their lifestyle. Consequently, when the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) revealed its plan to relocate its headquarters, it quickly became a matter of public interest.