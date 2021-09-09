CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dresden, NY

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin effort does not comply with New York State climate law

FingerLakes1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid expansion of Greenidge Generation’s Bitcoin mining operation at its Dresden power plant violates state law that requires the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s top environmental official said late yesterday. “Greenidge has not shown compliance with NY’s climate law,” Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Dresden, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Dresden, NY
Dresden, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Electric Power#Ghg Emissions#Dec#Greenidge Generation#The Sierra Club#Seneca Lake Guardian#Nypirg#Atlas Holdings#Clcpa#Ghg#Co2 E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy