Motorcycle Accident on Lopez Drive Kills 29-Year-Old Josiah Moy Gonzalez. The accident took place around 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 4, in the area of Lopez Drive near Grieb Ranch Way. According to the CHP, Gonzalez was riding his motorcycle along Lopez Drive. For reasons unknown, he drifted into the opposite lanes and collided head-on with an oncoming 2016 Kia.