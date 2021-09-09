CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Penn State Behrend's Knowledge Park receives $3 million gift from owners of Erie Management Group

Erie Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Samuel P. “Pat” Black III, founder and owner of Erie Management Group, has a history with Penn State Behrend. In 1998, Black's late father, Samuel P. Black Jr., an insurance industry pioneer and one of the first employees of Erie Insurance, made a $20 million gift to support the college's school of business that's now named in honor of Black and his wife, Irene.

www.goerie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Harborcreek Township, PA
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Erie, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Park#Biodiesel#Charity#Penn State Behrend#Erie Insurance#Penn State#Ford#The Erie Times News#Amic

Comments / 0

Community Policy