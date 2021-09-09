Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Trick To Keep Your Veggies From Browning

Gordon Ramsay is a genius in the kitchen, that's no secret, even though his techniques might be a little abrasive at times, he's still a master. The only thing hotter than his temper might be his passion for cooking, he creates some delicious recipes and has developed a ton of genius tricks throughout the years for preparing, preserving, and presenting food. His YouTube channel features a video full of useful tips that chefs of all skill levels can use.