St. John Parish President stands behind Directive 218 in the aftermath of Ida

LAPLACE, La. — On Thursday morning, Officials in St. John the Baptist Parish held a press conference to discuss cleanup and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Parish President Jaclyn Hotard announced that she is standing behind President Biden and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in issuing Directive 218, which requires insurers to pay claims for loss-of-use to policyholders who evacuated, or were prohibited from using their premises because of the storm.