Jadon Sancho is gone, everyone in the world wants to sign Erling Haaland, and now clubs are sniffing around Jude Bellingham!. Liverpool have their eye on the young Englishman, hoping to get the guy that they can build around for the future, but Borussia Dortmund have no interest in selling Bellingham just yet. With no release clause and a contract running until 2025, they don’t have to be in any rush!