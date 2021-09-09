Best way to honor a King? Spokane Park Board to hear plans for Expo '74 booster statue

Sep. 9—Spokane park officials will consider Thursday how best to honor the civic booster recognized as the guiding force behind Expo '74. The Spokane Park Board will hear from a team including past park officials, politicians, journalists and fundraisers about a proposal to commemorate the work of King Cole in Riverfront Park ahead of the 50th anniversary of the world's fair. While several features, including the renaming of the Howard Street promenade after Cole and placing signs telling the story of the park and its history, have the full backing of the committee, board members are scheduled to address whether a statue of Cole should also be erected within the park.