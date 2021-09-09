CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter attacked by grizzly bear protecting her cubs in Alaska

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear protecting her cubs Wednesday in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in southeastern Alaska, park officials said. Jason Long from Eagle River, Alaska was alone when a mother bear with two cubs attacked him near the Chisana River, officials said in a statement Wednesday. He activated a distress signal, which triggered an Air National Guard rescue response with the National Park Service.

