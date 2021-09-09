Paris Had The Best Reaction To Britney's Dad Requesting To End Her Conservatorship

Paris Hilton has always been one of Britney Spears’ most vocal supporters amid her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She’s been speaking up about the #FreeBritney movement since 2019, so when the singer’s court battle took a turn on Tuesday, Sept. 7, she of course had to address it on her podcast. Paris Hilton's reaction to Jamie Spears’ request to end Britney's conservatorship was everything.