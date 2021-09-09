CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paris Had The Best Reaction To Britney's Dad Requesting To End Her Conservatorship

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton has always been one of Britney Spears’ most vocal supporters amid her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She’s been speaking up about the #FreeBritney movement since 2019, so when the singer’s court battle took a turn on Tuesday, Sept. 7, she of course had to address it on her podcast. Paris Hilton's reaction to Jamie Spears’ request to end Britney's conservatorship was everything.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy