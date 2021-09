STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elizabeth Ann Hartmann (Betty), 87, who enjoyed many church, social and volunteer organizations, including Girl Scouts (60 years), Blessed Sacrament Homemakers (22 years), AARP, and her beloved sewing group, died Sept. 6, 2021.