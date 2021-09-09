CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Is Still Furious Over 1 New NFL Rule and Claims the Cowboys Will Receive an Unfair Advantage Because of It

By David Esser
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for quite some time — 21 years to be exact. He’s experienced a great deal of rule change and adjustment since debuting. For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has taken each rule change on the chin and rolled with it. Brady’s focus has always been on winning the next Super Bowl instead of fighting the league’s rule committee over minor adjustments.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay Times#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

169K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy