Tom Brady Is Still Furious Over 1 New NFL Rule and Claims the Cowboys Will Receive an Unfair Advantage Because of It
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for quite some time — 21 years to be exact. He’s experienced a great deal of rule change and adjustment since debuting. For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has taken each rule change on the chin and rolled with it. Brady’s focus has always been on winning the next Super Bowl instead of fighting the league’s rule committee over minor adjustments.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0