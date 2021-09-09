Mitchell, Car ADAS Solutions Offer Enhanced Calibration Support
Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions have joined forces to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations. Mitchell’s MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions’ on-site evaluation, training, implementation and support services can help North American collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers.www.bodyshopbusiness.com
