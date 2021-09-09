CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Mitchell, Car ADAS Solutions Offer Enhanced Calibration Support

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell and Car ADAS Solutions have joined forces to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations. Mitchell’s MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions’ on-site evaluation, training, implementation and support services can help North American collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adas#Calibration#The Cars#Management Software#Car Adas Solutions#North American#Md Ts21#Mitchell Cloud Estimating#Oem#Bosch Automotive Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Software

Comments / 0

Community Policy