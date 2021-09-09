CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County officials extend mask mandate to October, carve out exemption for performers

By Logan Wroge
Dane County residents will need to keep wearing face coverings indoors until at least next month under a mask mandate extension issued Thursday by the local health department. Public Health Madison and Dane County put out a new order to extend the mask mandate — which was set to expire Sept. 16 — until Oct. 8. Responding to pushback and criticism, though, the extension exempts some musicians and performers from needing to wear a mask as long as spacing and vaccination requirements are met.

