Dane County officials extend mask mandate to October, carve out exemption for performers

Dane County residents will need to keep wearing face coverings indoors until at least next month under a mask mandate extension issued Thursday by the local health department. Public Health Madison and Dane County put out a new order to extend the mask mandate — which was set to expire Sept. 16 — until Oct. 8. Responding to pushback and criticism, though, the extension exempts some musicians and performers from needing to wear a mask as long as spacing and vaccination requirements are met.