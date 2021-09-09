Auditions for musical at Wilmington College open to community

These Wilmington College theatre enthusiasts staffed a booth during a college organizational fair this week on campus. They want Clinton County residents to know that auditions for the Nov. 18-20 production are open to community members as young as high school for the stage musical “Footloose”. Auditions are Sunday and Monday at 7:15 p.m. in the Boyd Cultural Arts Center. For auditions, there’s nothing to prepare in advance, wear casual (exercise or dance) clothes, and masks are required inside WC facilities. From left are students Fae Maffin, Maya Wahrhaftig, Rylee Riggs and Jennah Blair.