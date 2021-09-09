TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $123 mln to $20,022.6 week ending Sept 3

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $123 million to $20,022.6 million in the week ending September 3, compared to $20,145.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 3 Held by the State $20,022.6 mln $20,145.6 mln -0.6 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,080.0 mln $7,082.1 mln -0.02 commercial banks Total $27,102.6 mln $27,227.7 mln -0.4 During the week ending September 3, Pakistan's central bank reserves decrease $123 million due to external debt repayments, State Bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)