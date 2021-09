● Fresh off a near-top-10 finish in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Demo Day Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) look to continue their momentum in Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. ● Appearing on...